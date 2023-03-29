Some vendors whose leases were expiring at Little Village Discount Mall get six-week reprieve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some vendors at the Little Village Discount Mall are getting six more weeks to sell at their regular booths.

Their leases were supposed to expire on Tuesday, but got extended thanks to a deal negotiated by the city.

The move will allow about 40 vendors to remain at the mall until the city finishes fixing up a former CVS pharmacy as a new location.

The owner of the mall, Novak Development, announced last month that it had reached a deal to extend the lease with one side of the mall. But that meant the other side would be forced out.

Last week, Ald. Byorn Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said an agreement with the owners was reached. Sixty percent of the 150 mall vendors would be able to stay indefinitely – but about 50 would need to leave.