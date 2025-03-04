Some Chicago companies say they have to brace for hits from President Trump's tariffs

Some Chicago companies say they're facing a direct impact after President Trump launched a possible trade war Tuesday with the United States' three largest trading partners — Mexico, Canada and China.

President Trump's imposition of blanket 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Canada and Mexico took effect overnight. China was hit with a second 10% tariff on U.S. exports since Mr. Trump took office, bringing the total levy to 20%.

The price of a wide array of products will likely soon be going up as a result — affecting everything from food to electronics.

Experts say, for instance, that the tariffs could drive the cost of some cars up by as much as $12,000.

"There is no question that this is going to be hitting Americans in the next days, weeks, and months," said global economic analyst Rana Foroohar.

One Chicago business bracing for an impact is Diversey House, at 2601 W. Diversey Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood. It is business as usual for now at the new brewery and restaurant, but Moor's Brewing co-founder and chief executive officer Damon Patton said the brewery may be forced to increase the price of canned beer — as the aluminum used is imported from Canada.

"Seventy-five percent of the craft brewing industry is done in aluminum cans," Patton said. "This is going to affect pricing."

Some businesses in the Pilsen neighborhood say they too will be forced to increase prices, in their cases on products from Mexico, if tariffs are implemented.

"It does make it harder to do business," said Julio Velazquez, owner of Escaramuza USA, 1644 W. 18th St.

More than 90% of the handmade arts and crafts on the shelves of Escaramuza USA are imported from Mexico.

"Increase prices — that was the reaction," said Velazquez. "We don't have a choice. We have to pay the tariffs. When items cross the border, they will be charging us the 25% on the value of the item."

It could also cost consumers more for avocados and tomatoes — just some of Mexico's largest exports.

Back at Diversey House, Patton said he will be paying close attention as President Trump could compromise on the steep tariffs as soon as Wednesday.

"The craft brewing industry the last couple years has taken hit after hit," said Patton. "We fortunately have been able to survive these hits. I am confident we'll survive this one as well."