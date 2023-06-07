Solorio High School senior first CPS student athlete to earn girls' flag football scholarship

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A senior at Solorio High School just made history.

Carla Rodriguez Martinez is the first Chicago Public School student athlete to earn a college scholarship for girls' flag football.

Martinez will be attending Cottey College in Missouri this fall.

CPS leaders said the achievement is a testament to her incredible dedication to the sport, which has only been in CPS for two years.

The Bears, Chicago Public League, Nike and NFL Flag partnered to launch high school girls' flag football in 2021, the first league of its kind in the state.