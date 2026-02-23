Chicago Park District develops $630 million renovation plan for Soldier Field after Bears leave

As the Bears continue to teeter between Arlington Heights and Northwest Indiana as their future home, the Chicago Park District is preparing for the team's eventual departure from Soldier Field.

The district laid out a $630 million plan to remake it into a major concert venue and events space.

The plan includes $130 million in renovations to the stadium itself, including a new sound system and new dressing rooms. Another $500 million would go toward upgrading infrastructure and parking around it.

In a statement, the district said in part, "Soldier Field is the Chicago Park District's largest non-tax revenue source and a year-round, multi-use venue that generates tens of millions of dollars annually for the District, with more than 80% of that revenue coming from non-NFL events such as major concerts, international sporting events, and large civic gatherings. The stadium hosts hundreds of events each year that create jobs, attract visitors, and drive economic activity for Chicago's hospitality, cultural, and tourism sectors."

According to the district, Soldier Field brought millions to the city's tourist economy, especially in hotel revenue — including $39 million from Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" stop in June 2023 and $85 million during Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter Tour stop in May 2025.

"The Chicago Park District remains committed to the long-term success of Chicago's lakefront stadium and the Museum Campus as a year-round economic engine that supports affordable and free park programs citywide, helps reduce reliance on property tax revenues, and sustains Chicago's position as a global destination for major events, sports, and culture," the statement read.

As Arlington Heights continues to push for the Bears to stay in Illinois, Portage and Gary in Northwest Indiana, and also Iowa, have also proposed sites for a new Bears' stadium. As of last week, momentum for the stadium had shifted to Indiana after lawmakers in the state House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved an amendment to an Indiana Senate bill that would pave the way for the team to move to Hammond.

Gov. JB Pritzker has since called on Bears' ownership to be clear on whether they're still interested in staying in Illinois and to stop sending what he called mixed signals.