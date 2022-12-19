Postal Service asking Chicagoans to shovel paths to mailboxes ahead of snow storm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the potential for a significant snow storm hitting Chicago area later this week, the U.S. Postal Service is asking people to make sure they clear a path to their mailbox to help letter carriers make their deliveries.

A strong storm is expected to hit Chicagoland with just about everything -- cold temperatures, high winds, dangerous wind chills and potentially significant snow Thursday evening through Friday.

Right now it is too early to determine potential snow totals or what areas of Chicagoland will see the worst of the storm. The snow will start falling later on Thursday and continue overnight into Friday. Blizzard conditions are possible and travel could be affected.

Heavy snowfall could also make it more difficult for postal workers to deliver your mail, so the U.S. Postal Service is asking you to help out.

"While delivery may be impacted in this area due to road closures, impassable roads, and inaccessibility of mailboxes, USPS will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses," Postal Service spokesman Tim Norman wrote in an email. "Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service and help them get the mail delivered. Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers."

The Postal Service also is asking any homeowners or business owners who have blue mail drop boxes near their property to help keep them clear of snow and ice to help make it easier for postal customers to drop off mail and for letter carriers to pick it up.