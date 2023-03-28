Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers tomorrow morning

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Turning cloudy overnight as our next system moves into our region. Snow showers may accompany the cold frontal passage tomorrow morning. Minimal amounts expected.

Few showers later in the afternoon Thursday with a storm threat Friday, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Temps tumble into the weekend leaving snow and cold rain showers around for Saturday with highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE. LOW 32.

WEDNESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. CHILLY WIND. HIGH 39.

THURSDAY: FEW LATE AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH NEAR 50.

