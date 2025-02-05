Winter weather advisory takes effect Wednesday night in Chicago freezing rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow showers and freezing rain are moving into the Chicago area late Wednesday.

A few snow showers are possible across the northern Illinois state line, mainly north of I-90, late this morning into the afternoon. Cloudy skies continue throughout the morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all counties starting at 6 p.m. and extending through 6 a.m. Thursday due to ice accumulations of up to 0.1 inches. By the evening, scattered freezing rain arrives, spreading from our southern suburbs first, then trailing into the northern communities.

Freezing rain can be expected from around 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday.

This icy concern will create slick roads, sidewalks, especially on untreated surfaces and sporadic power outage potential.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is working to prepare streets and main roadways like DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the icy conditions.

Freezing conditions will thaw out by midday Thursday as temperatures rise to nearly 40 degrees, with wind gusts nearing 30 miles per hour.

Another winter storm system steps in overnight Friday and through Saturday creating a rain and snow mix.