Watch CBS News
Weather

Winter weather advisory takes effect Wednesday night in Chicago freezing rain

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Snow showers, freezing rain late Wednesday in Chicago
Snow showers, freezing rain late Wednesday in Chicago 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow showers and freezing rain are moving into the Chicago area late Wednesday. 

A few snow showers are possible across the northern Illinois state line, mainly north of I-90, late this morning into the afternoon. Cloudy skies continue throughout the morning. 

f4f7bed2-1863-4375-bdc5-68518253f2be.png

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all counties starting at 6 p.m. and extending through 6 a.m. Thursday due to ice accumulations of up to 0.1 inches.   By the evening, scattered freezing rain arrives, spreading from our southern suburbs first, then trailing into the northern communities. 

Freezing rain can be expected from around 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday. 

38bca909-d9d0-4b5e-9021-7052ea87e807.png

This icy concern will create slick roads, sidewalks, especially on untreated surfaces and sporadic power outage potential.

IDOT preparing for ice threat on Thursday 01:28

The Illinois Department of Transportation is working to prepare streets and main roadways like DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the icy conditions. 

49d9bd44-159f-48ad-a766-8b12283e1ec8.png

Freezing conditions will thaw out by midday Thursday as temperatures rise to nearly 40 degrees, with wind gusts nearing 30 miles per hour.  

Another winter storm system steps in overnight Friday and through Saturday creating a rain and snow mix. 

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.