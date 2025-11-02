With SNAP benefits up in the air, Chicago charities and businesses step in to help

A deadline was looming Sunday for the Trump administration to tap into emergency funding for food assistance programs during the government shutdown.

Two federal judges on Friday said the Trump administration must tap into contingency funds to make payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the government shutdown, ruling against the government in a pair of suits over the lapse in SNAP benefits. The benefits were lapsed on Saturday amid the shutdown.

The administration now has until Monday to report its plans to a federal court.

As to the shutdown, the U.S. Senate meets on Monday to vote on the shutdown, which dates back to Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, local businesses have been stepping in to help those in need. Food pantries across the city had been gearing up for this weekend, and grocers and big companies such as DoorDash have been helping people whose SNAP cards remain empty.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday made an appearance at the Nourishing Hope Food Pantry at 5151 N. Ravenswood Ave., one of six emergency distribution centers for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The pantry handed out 500 boxes of free food to SNAP recipients.

St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Pl. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was another location that handed out boxes until they were out on Saturday.

In Englewood nearby, SNAP recipients received $50 gift cards at the Go Green Community Fresh Market, 1207 W. 63rd St., in an event organized by philanthropist Larry Huggins. Alders Stephanie Coleman (16th), Pat Dowell (4th), and David Moore (17th) made appearances at the event, along with U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois).

"We wanted to make sure, with the help of Mr. Huggins and everyone on this stage, that we remind our neighbors, that we remind ourselves, that the help is on the way," said Coleman. "We know what we have to do locally in order to make a difference."

On the Near West Side, Manny's Deli at 1141 S. Jefferson St. will also be helping out in the coming days — offering hot meals to anyone who shows a SNAP card at the restaurant. This starts on Monday.