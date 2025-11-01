Watch CBS News
Manny's Deli offering free meals to Chicagoans losing SNAP benefits

Elyssa Kaufman
An iconic Chicago deli is stepping in to help Chicagoans who are losing SNAP benefits this week amid the government shutdown. 

Manny's Deli will be offering free meals starting on Monday. Deli owners said they want to " keep our community fed and safe or this first week."

"Starting Monday, we are offering to anyone who comes in and shows us their SNAP Card that we will make you a family meal for you to eat here or to-go," Manny's Deli said in an Instagram post. 

The deli is located at 1141 S. Jefferson St. 

