Smyth restaurant in Chicago named one of North America's top 5 restaurants in 2025 by World's 50 Best

Smyth was named North America's fourth-best restaurant overall in the 2025 50 best restaurants ranking.

The World's 50 Best released their list of North America's top 50 restaurants, ranking Smyth at number four. It was also ranked the best restaurant in the Midwest USA for 2025.

The group cited its "inventive dining with a progressive, farm-to-table approach" as the reason for its position.

Smyth chefs and co-owners Karen Urie Shields and John Shields met working in the kitchen at Charlie Trotter's. Instead of taking that restaurant to Las Vegas, they relocated to rural Virginia and reimagined Town House restaurant, before moving back to Chicago to open Smyth and The Loyalist on Ada Street in the West Loop.

Smyth features a seasonal farm-to-table tasting menu experience and has been awarded three Michelin stars for its exceptional food.

The Loyalist, located downstairs, is a their more casual restaurant while still upholding the same food philosophy.

Chicago's only other entry on the list is Kasama, the popular Ukrainian Village Filipino restaurant that boasts long lines for their baked goods and comfort food daytime menu while hosting an elevated tasting menu experience at night.

Kasama, run by husband and wife chef Tim Flores and pastry chef Genie Kown, is ranked no. 31 overall in North America.