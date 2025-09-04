3 smoke shops burglarized overnight in Chicago

A string of burglaries was reported at smoke shops overnight in Chicago.

The first incident was reported at a smoke shop in Uptown in the 4500 Block of North Sheridan Road just after 2 a.m.

Chicago police said the burglars smashed the front glass door and took an ATM from the store. Police said the burglars loaded the ATM onto a red vehicle and drove away.

No arrests have been made.

Burglars targeted a smoke shop in Jefferson Park early Thursday morning.

Chicago police responded to a business in the 4800 Block of West Foster Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found the side glass window damaged. Police confirmed merchandise was taken from the store, but the number of items was not immediately known.

Video from the scene shows Urban City Smoke Shop

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

The owner of "Smoke Town," located at 6143 W. Touhy Ave., told CBS News Chicago his store was also hit. Police have not provided details on this incident.

Police have not confirmed if the burglaries were connected.