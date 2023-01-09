Watch CBS News
Police investigating smash-and-grab robberies in Fulton Market, Wicker Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating two smash-and-grab robberies that took place overnight.

Thieves targeted the Patagonia store in Fulton Market near Fulton and Aberdeen streets. At least on burglar smashed the front window around 1 a.m., potentially using a large rock found in the store.

Police said the offender got away with several coats and other expensive items. 

Just a few miles away in Wicker Park, thieves targeted a liquor store. 

The offenders shattered glass at the store, located at Milwaukee and Wabansia avenues. 

Police have not released details on the incident or if the two incidents are connected. 

