Police investigating smash-and-grab robberies in Fulton Market, Wicker Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating two smash-and-grab robberies that took place overnight.
Thieves targeted the Patagonia store in Fulton Market near Fulton and Aberdeen streets. At least on burglar smashed the front window around 1 a.m., potentially using a large rock found in the store.
Police said the offender got away with several coats and other expensive items.
Just a few miles away in Wicker Park, thieves targeted a liquor store.
The offenders shattered glass at the store, located at Milwaukee and Wabansia avenues.
Police have not released details on the incident or if the two incidents are connected.
