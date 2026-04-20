Smash-and-grab burglars target sports card and comic store in Chicago's Dunning community

Burglars targeted a sports card and comic store in a smash-and-grab in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood early Monday morning.

Chicago police said at 1:54 a.m., two burglars broke the window at Elite Sports Cards and Comics, at 3406A N. Harlem Ave. right off Roscoe Street.

The burglars stole about $100,000 worth of collectibles, according to the owner of the store.

Police said the suspects then drove off in an unknown vehicle.

Grand Central Area detectives were investigating early Monday.