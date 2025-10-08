Smash and grab burglars hit Morton Grove smoke shop

Morton Grove police are investigating after a smoke shop was hit by smash and grab burglars overnight.

Police said they responded to Gold Smokes in the 6100 block of Dempster for a report of a burglary.

Three masked suspects smashed the glass at the smoke shop and stole items inside, police said. They then fled in a vehicle, which responding officers tried to stop but were unable to.

Police said the suspects sped off in a newer model white Acura with license plate DK94909. Both the car and the license plate were reported stolen, police said.

The burglary remains under investigation by the Morton Grove Police Department.