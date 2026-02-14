Small plane crashes in residential area in Poplar Grove, Illinois

A small plane crashed into a residential area in Boone County, Illinois, on Saturday afternoon.

The plane went down in the 300 block of Springmeadow Drive in Poplar Grove.

Sources tell CBS News Chicago the plane hit a fence between two houses and may have clipped one home. There was also a report of an active gas leak, and Nicor was requested to the scene.

No injuries in the plane or ton he ground have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.