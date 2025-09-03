Small plane crashes through fence at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling; no injuries reported

A small plane crashed through a fence Wednesday afternoon at Chicago Executive Airport in north suburban Wheeling.

Wheeling Police Chief Bill Murphy said the plane appeared to overshoot the runway at the airport around 12:30 p.m. before crashing through a fence.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane is a Gulfstream G150 and departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with two people on board.

No one was injured. Illinois State Police and the FAA are investigating. Neither have given any details about what may have caused the plane to go off the runway.

The airport is closed until about 3:30 p.m. officials said, for the investigation and clean-up after the landing. Hintz Road outside the airport was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

According to FAA records, the plane is registered to an owner in Rolling Meadows.