Small child shot in head in South Shore
<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- A child was shot in the head Friday evening in South Shore.
The child was shot at 71st Street and Luella Avenue, and was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.
The child's age was not immediately confirmed, but it was reported that the age was between 5 months old and 5 years old.
Further details were not immediately available.
