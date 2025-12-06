Skyler Brind'Amour talks playing with Wolves, having NHL great as father

Continuity is key for the Wolves, who return a rare 19 players this season, including Skyler Brind'amour.

His father, Rod, is an NHL great who is currently the head coach of the Wolves' affiliate, the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fans here have been hearing the name often thanks to Skylar's solid play.

Skyler Brind'Amour was putting on skates as soon as he could walk and grew up around professional hockey.

"My dad was always kind of the last guy to leave the rink, too, so I would help fill water bottles. I'm sure the guys were all a little bit annoyed I was in there messing around with their gear and things like that," he said.

Rod Brind'Amour played 21 seasons in the NHL before becoming an assistant coach with the Hurricanes. He was captain of the 2006 Stanley Cup champions, but to Skyler, his greatest title has always been Dad.

"I woke up the next morning, and the cup was right by my bed and he had put it there, that one's always cool. I think for me the coolest thing about him and our relationship is obviously he's been there throughout the process, so. There's been down days, stuff like that and he's always been there," Skyler said.

Rod was the head coach of Skyler's youth team for two years, but Skyler would play for him again as a pro when he was recalled by the Hurricanes in April. He even scored his first career NHL goal during the two-game stint, against the Senators.

"one of those things you'll always remember, right? Hockey is great, it's a journey you build memories along the way that's something I'll always have," Skyler said.

Skyler is now in his second season with the Wolves, who are happy to have him and his work ethic.

"He's one of those guys that you, as a coach, you appreciate so much because he's always team first through and through. Well liked by his teammates. Great every days man that comes to work and gives you that effort you need to create that culture inside that dressing room, along with the rest of the guys," said coach Cam Abbot.

"Our coaching staff down here is fantastic. They have a development model, and they want everyone to get better and constantly show video and are teaching guys, but at the same time, they're hard on you, and obviously, we're here to win as well," Skyler said.

Skylar was re-signed by the Hurricanes on a one-year two-way contract in July, but he's focused on playing well in the AHL.

"Skyler is on his own two feet and he has done a great job to contribute to this team. In my opinion, it's important to make sure he's recognized for that. he obviously was able to have a career year in terms of his professional point totals last year, but I think the growth as a player. Looking to help him on his journey, I do think his best hockey is still in front of him," Abbot said.

A player who is making a name for himself after putting up 16 goals and 8 assists in 68 games last year.

Skyler has been playing well. Ge's up to seven goals and six assists in 22 games so far this season.