'A monumental day': Chicago Sky celebrates release of WNBA star Brittney Griner

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago Sky is celebrating the release of Brittney Griner, calling it a "monumental day."

Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout - bringing an end to an ordeal that sparked intensive high-level negotiations between the U.S. and the Kremlin to secure her freedom.

The 31-year-old is a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.

As Chicago Sky posted, "BG is FREE."

"On behalf of the Chicago Sky organization, words can't express the happiness we feel to finally have BG coming home," Chicago Sky officials said in a statement. "We will continue to uplift BG as she transitions home, and send our heartfelt support to Paul Whelan and all other Americans who are detained."