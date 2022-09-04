Sky beat Sun 76-72, takes 2-1 lead in series

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 76-72 on Sunday in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals.

The defending champion Sky lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and can advance to the finals with a win Tuesday night.

Copper's 3-pointer with 6:14 left gave Chicago a 66-64 lead. Neither team scored for nearly the next 4 minutes until Emma Meesseman hit a jumper in the corner to extend the lead to four with 2:26 left.

Courtney Williams ended a 4:45 scoring drought that saw the Sun miss eight shots with a jumper with 1:45 left to make it 68-66. Copper then made two free throws and Meesseman added a layup to make it 72-66 with under a minute left.

After a missed layup by Chicago, DeWanna Bonner was fouled with 22 seconds left and made both free throws to get the Sky within 72-70.

Parker restored a four-point lead by making two free throws with 15.2 seconds left. Bonner then missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Courtney Vandersloot made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to seal the win.

Bonner had 18 points to lead the Sun, which had 17 turnovers.

Connecticut led 23-21 after one quarter when Bonner banked in a 3-pointer from about 30 feet just before the buzzer. Connecticut was 8 for 9 from the foul line in the period.

The teams went back and forth in the second quarter with Chicago going up 40-38 at the half. Parker had 12 points and six rebounds in the opening half. Natisha Heideman had 12 points for Connecticut.

Chicago led 56-55 after three as neither team could get more than a seven point lead heading into the final period.

STAT SHEET STUFFER

Alyssa Thomas had just six points, going 3 for 12 from the field, but added 13 rebounds and seven assists.

BATTLE SCAR

Parker took a shot to the left eye 3 minutes into the game and briefly left to the locker room. She returned about a minute later but had a noticeable bump over her eye.