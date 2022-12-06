Watch CBS News
Local News

Plans underway to transform Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Plans underway to transform Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall
Plans underway to transform Skokie's Westfield Old Orchard Mall 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) --  One of Chicagoland's marquee malls is about to undergo a major transformation.

It's the Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. The owners of the mall envision what it'll look like four years from now. The owner wants to turn the mall into a mixed-use "city center" complete with an event space, dining, shopping and an apartment building.

The redevelopment is already underway and the goal is to have it open in phases, starting in 2026.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.