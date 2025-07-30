Skokie, Illinois police release both people apprehended after Old Orchard shopping center security scare

No criminal charges after security scare at Old Orchard mall in Skokie

No criminal charges after security scare at Old Orchard mall in Skokie

No criminal charges after security scare at Old Orchard mall in Skokie

The two people arrested after a security scare that prompted a lockdown at the Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Illinois this week.

"After reviewing video surveillance and conducting interviews, no criminal charges were filed against the two detained individuals," Skokie police wrote Wednesday. "No one is in police custody regarding this incident, and the investigation has been concluded."

At 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, Skokie police were called for a person with a gun near the mall. A temporary lockdown was put into place.

Upon arrival, police determined a quarrel between two people was the cause of the security scare. Both were located and apprehended, police said.

Once a police investigation determined there was no further threat, and no injuries or shots fired in connection with the events, the lockdown was lifted, police said.

Skokie police did not get into further specifics about why the two people were released.