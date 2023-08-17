SUV crashes into Skokie daycare center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An SUV crashed through the front of a daycare center Thursday morning in north suburban Skokie.

The crash happened at the Mosaic Early Childhood Center at the intersection of Dempster and Keystone.

Noorjahn Bhojani was sitting at her desk at the daycare center when the crash happened.

"Nothing happened to children. Nothing happened to teachers," she said. "Damage, yeah. Damage in my office, but that we can fix it, right?"

The driver was taken to Skokie Hospital for treatment, but was expected to recover. No one inside the daycare was hurt, and there was no structural damage to the building.