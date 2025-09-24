Sister Jean has retired from her duties at Loyola University

The beloved Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM — the chaplain and biggest fan of the Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team — has retired from her duties at the age of 106.

The Loyola Phoenix student newspaper said in an article published Sept. 9 that Sister Jean had retired "amid growing health concerns." NCAA March Madness announced Sister Jean's retirement on Wednesday.

The Phoenix noted that Schmidt was not present as the Loyola Ramblers basketball team played in the NIT semifinals back in April.

Sister Jean turned 106 on Aug. 21.

"While Sister Jean is no longer able to be physically present on campus, she remains a beloved friend, trusted advisor, and loyal Rambler — cheering for our teams and praying for us all daily." Loyola University President Mark C. Reed wrote on Sister Jean's birthday.

On her birthday, Sister Jean wrote a message to the Loyola community — directed at students in particular as they began a new academic year.

"It has been wonderful for me to be with you these years and to watch you grow spiritually, intellectually, and socially, and to see the friends you've made. And to see the progress you've made in your academic life. I've always been happy to share my time with you," she wrote in part. "Let your dreams become reality. Don't let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world."

Sister Jean became an international star during the team's Cinderella Final Four run in 2018.

She was born Aug. 21, 1919, in San Francisco. As a third grader, she was inspired by her teacher, a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, or BVMs, and had a calling to join the order herself.

After receiving her habit at the BVM motherhouse in Dubuque, Iowa, and teaching at Catholic schools in the Los Angeles area during World War II, Sister Jean ended up at Mundelein College in 1961, Loyola said. Mundelein merged with Loyola in 1991, and Sister Jean was hired by Loyola.

In 1994, Sister Jean was 75 and ready to retire, Loyola said. But she had a new calling to help student athletes maintain their grades and thus keep up their eligibility.

She soon became chaplain of the men's basketball team — offering pregame prayers and becoming crucial to the team's success.