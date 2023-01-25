Simeon boy's basketball coach records 500th career win

CHICAGO (CBS) – Simeon boy's basketball coach Robert Smith won his 500th career game on Tuesday night.

Smith is in his 19th and final season leading the Wolverines. He has seven Chicago Public League championships, six state titles and he's hit the 500 win mark in an 82-36 home victory over Brooks.

It was an exclamation point on a brilliant career.

"It was just a last piece of my puzzle," he said. "When I started this, my goal was to have the most city championships and the most state championships. I accomplished those goals a couple of years ago and then the 500 wins was the last piece of the puzzle."

Still, Smith said he was looking to add another city and state title this season.