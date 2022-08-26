Watch CBS News
Sign in support of abortion rights, stained-glass window vandalized at Second Unitarian Church in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sign supporting abortion rights was vandalized this week outside the Second Unitarian Church of Chicago in East Lakeview.

Police said between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, two women through projectiles toward the church at 656 W. Barry Ave. and broke a stained-glass window and a sign.

The sign outside the church reads, "We support abortion on demand without apology," and the glass in front of it remained broken Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, Second Unitarian Church said it was vandalized because of the message in favor of abortion rights – adding, "We will not be made afraid."

The church said it is planning a rally a week from Sunday in favor of protecting abortion access.

