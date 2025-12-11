Thousands travel to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines for annual Catholic pilgrimage

Thousands of Catholics on Thursday were making their way to northwest suburban Des Plaines for the annual pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, amid concerns about ongoing immigration enforcement operations in the Chicago area.

Thursday was the start of the two-day Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Many of those who made the pilgrimage on Thursday said they noticed the event has not been as crowded as in past years. While there have been no signs of federal immigration enforcement activity so far, visitors said there's been a growing fear that federal agents could show up.

Despite freezing temperatures, many people have left bouquets of flowers around the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, lit candles, and said their prayers.

This year's pilgrimage was a first for Carol Lopez and her daughter, Marina.

"I love her, I love the Virgen de Guadalupe," Lopez said. "We're really believers, because my grandma and grandpa used to teach us how to pray, and I just love her."

Lopez said being at the shrine brings back a lot of those childhood memories.

"They had a big statue of her in their bedroom. He had, like, a shrine of her, and I just love her," she said.

The pilgrimage has been a tradition in Des Plaines since 2014, but the history of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe dates back to 1531, when Catholics believe the Virgin Mary appeared before Saint Juan Diego in Mexico, leaving an image of herself on his cloak.

Lopez's daughter, Marina, said everyone coming to the shrine deserves to feel safe.

"We were afraid that ICE was going to be here, actually. So that's kind of scary to know that all these people are risking themselves right now to come visit her," Marina said.

Thursday's opening mass was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks and the Guadalupe torch lighting. Thousands of people will continue to pour in through 7 p.m. on Friday.