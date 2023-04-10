35-year-old man and teen facing charges after fight in South Loop Movie Theater

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have released new details about a fight that led to gunfire Saturday night inside a South Loop movie theater. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, 35-year-old Babcar Mbengue and a 16-year-old boy got into a fight at the Showplace Icon Theater about paying for a Lyft rideshare. 

The fight continued up an escalator where the teen dropped a gun that Mbengue picked up and fired. 

Fortunately no one was struck by the gunfire. 

Both are facing felony charges. 

Mbengue was released from custody on $35,000 bail and is now on electronic monitoring. 

