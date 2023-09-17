Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, DuPage Counties

By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are likely today, with temperatures remaining cool. Drier weather returns next week as temperatures warm up.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Cook, and DuPage Counties until 1:30 p.m. 

Partly cloudy skies for Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will steadily rise into the 80s. A rain chance returns on Friday.  

Today:

Showers and a few storms. High 71.

Tonight:

Showers wrapping up. Low 55.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 72.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 7:03 AM

