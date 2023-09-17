First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, DuPage Counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are likely today, with temperatures remaining cool. Drier weather returns next week as temperatures warm up.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Cook, and DuPage Counties until 1:30 p.m.
Partly cloudy skies for Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will steadily rise into the 80s. A rain chance returns on Friday.
Today:
Showers and a few storms. High 71.
Tonight:
Showers wrapping up. Low 55.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 72.
