First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, DuPage Counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are likely today, with temperatures remaining cool. Drier weather returns next week as temperatures warm up.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Cook, and DuPage Counties until 1:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Chicago IL, Cicero IL and Oak Lawn IL until 1:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/2p3VeYBiHc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 17, 2023

Partly cloudy skies for Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will steadily rise into the 80s. A rain chance returns on Friday.

Today:

Showers and a few storms. High 71.

Tonight:

Showers wrapping up. Low 55.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 72.

CBS News Chicago