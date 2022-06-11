Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, thunderstorm possible by late afternoon

By Ed Curran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The chance for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, increases as we go through the late afternoon. Expect a high today in the upper 70s.

Showers tonight, accompanied by a cold front.

Sunday brings showers, a wind off the lake, and a high in the upper 70s. Cooler by the lake, in the upper 60s. 

Temperatures and humid conditions arrive this week. Tuesday sees a humid day in the mid-90s!

Stats

Normals- 79/60

Friday- 78

Today- 78mmmmmm

Sunrise- 5:16am

Forecast

Today- patchy fog, early. Mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm by late afternoon. High of 78.

Tonight- Showers, 64

Sunday- AM showers and a high of 73 but cooler near the lake.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 6:23 AM

