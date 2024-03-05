Showers to cover the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly cloudy and mild Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s.

High pressure brings quiet weather for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, but cooler near the lake.

The next storm system brings rain chances Thursday night into Saturday morning.

Friday will be very wet with a 90% chance of rain. Heavy rainfall will be possible, with the potential of over an inch of accumulation through Saturday morning.

Windy and cooler behind this system for Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s and gusty north winds.

Sunshine and milder temps are in the upper 40s for Sunday, then 50s and 60s for the early next workweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 39.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High 48, cooler lakeside.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and milder. High 51, cooler lakeside.

