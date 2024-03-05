Watch CBS News
Showers to cover the Chicago area

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago gets cooler and windier
Chicago gets cooler and windier 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be mostly cloudy and mild Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30s. 

High pressure brings quiet weather for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, but cooler near the lake.

The next storm system brings rain chances Thursday night into Saturday morning. 

Friday will be very wet with a 90% chance of rain. Heavy rainfall will be possible, with the potential of over an inch of accumulation through Saturday morning. 

Windy and cooler behind this system for Saturday, with highs in the mid-40s and gusty north winds.

Sunshine and milder temps are in the upper 40s for Sunday, then 50s and 60s for the early next workweek.  

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 39.

Wednesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High 48, cooler lakeside. 

Thursday: Increasing clouds and milder. High 51, cooler lakeside. 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 5, 2024 / 3:38 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

