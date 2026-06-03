Rally planned ahead of ShotSpotter hearing in Chicago

It's been nearly two years since Chicago's ShotSpotter contract expired, and the city has yet to find a replacement.

On Wednesday, aldermen are expected to press city officials for answers about what's causing the delay. This hearing comes after months of questions about what will replace ShotSpotter.

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Father Michael Pfleger, Purpose Over Pain, and other community leaders plan to rally outside City Hall at 9:30 a.m. to push for transparency and urge the city to move more quickly.

The public safety committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. to discuss the status of the city's search for a new gunshot detection system.

The hearing was called by Alderman Brian Hopkins, who has questioned what's taking so long to find a replacement.

After 7 years, ShotSpotter was removed from Chicago in September 2024, following Mayor Brandon Johnson's decision not to renew the contract.

Since then, city officials have said they are evaluating other technology options. A replacement has not been announced.