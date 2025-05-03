Shots fired by Chicago police after officer reportedly dragged by pickup truck in West Garfield Park

Shots fired by Chicago police in West Garfield Park

Shots fired by Chicago police in West Garfield Park

Chicago police fired shots after an officer was reportedly dragged on the ground by a pickup truck Saturday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, shots were fired police around 6:30 p.m., after a driver may have dragged an officer.

Officers blocked off the scene near Madison Street and Kilpatrick Avenue, as police investigated in the alley and along Kilpatrick Avenue. A few evidence markers lined the street.

Police would not say if those evidence markers indicated shell casings, or some other evidence such as glass or blood.

The condition of the officer who was reportedly dragged was not available Saturday night.

Police dispatch reports indicated police were looking for a silver pickup truck.