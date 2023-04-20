Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired at CTA bus in Altgeld Gardens

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired at a woman as she exited a CTA bus in Altgeld Gardens. 

Police said the 18-year-old was getting off the bus, 700 block of East 131st Street, when she saw outside on the sidewalk fire shots. 

The woman was not injured, but at least three bullet holes were found in the bus and a window was shattered. 

It is not clear if there was other people on the bus a the time of the shooting. 

No arrests have been made.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 4:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.