Shots fired at CTA bus in Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired at a woman as she exited a CTA bus in Altgeld Gardens.

Police said the 18-year-old was getting off the bus, 700 block of East 131st Street, when she saw outside on the sidewalk fire shots.

The woman was not injured, but at least three bullet holes were found in the bus and a window was shattered.

It is not clear if there was other people on the bus a the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.