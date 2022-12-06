Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fires shots at group trying to steal catalytic converter in Irving Park

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Man fires shots at group trying to steal catalytic converter in Irving Park
Man fires shots at group trying to steal catalytic converter in Irving Park 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man caught thieves in action and shot at them in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said a man noticed several people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car around 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Grace Street. One of the offenders pointed a gun at the man, who happened to have a weapon. 

He then fired shots at the would-be robber.

The offenders got into multiple vehicles and drove away from the scene. 

Police said the man was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for chest pain. 

This incident is under investigation. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 4:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.