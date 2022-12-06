Man fires shots at group trying to steal catalytic converter in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man caught thieves in action and shot at them in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said a man noticed several people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car around 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Grace Street. One of the offenders pointed a gun at the man, who happened to have a weapon.

He then fired shots at the would-be robber.

The offenders got into multiple vehicles and drove away from the scene.

Police said the man was not injured, but was taken to the hospital for chest pain.

This incident is under investigation.