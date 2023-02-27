Shorewood Troy Public Library undergoing renovation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When it's time to move, packing is never fun. Now imagine librarians in the southwest suburbs packing up the Shorewood Library.

The Shorewood Troy Public Library is moving thousands of books around the facility over the next several days as the library, which first opened in 1985, gets a bit of a makeover.

Work crews are painting the walls, and as one librarian said, removing the 80's nostalgia carpet out of the building.

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office and Illinois State Library provided an $83,000 grant for the renovation.

The Shorewood Troy Public Library expects to complete the work by March 20.

The library is a full construction site, so they're only offering mobile pick up right now.