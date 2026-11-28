A security guard shot a suspected shoplifter during a confrontation at a Southwest Side grocery store on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the Food 4 Less store in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a 40-year-old man entered the business and took items before a 24-year-old woman confronted him.

Police said the man took out a sharp object in response, and the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man in the arm.

He was taken into custody and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.