1 dead, 2 wounded in shootout on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded in a shootout in the Southwest Side's Garfield Ridge neighborhood Friday night.

At 7:57 p.m., two men—ages 27 and 31—approached an employee of a business in the 7000 block of West Archer Avenue who had a Concealed Carry license, police said.

A quarrel ensued, and became physical to the point of an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. The 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The man with the legally concealed gun was shot in the torso, and was taken to Loyola in critical condition.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Friday night.

