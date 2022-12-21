Man killed during shooting inside South Side barbershop

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deadly shooting at a barbershop on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just before midnight, someone wearing all-black clothing and a black ski mask went into the shop near 80th and Halsted streets and opened fire.

One man was hit in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

