Shooting kills U.S. postal worker on the job in Milwaukee

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- A U.S. Postal worker was shot and killed on the job in Milwaukee Friday night.

CBS 58 Milwaukee reported the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee's Hampton Heights neighborhood.

Police said the victim was identified as a 44-year-old man with more than 18 years of service to the USPS, CBS 58 reported.

Further details were under investigation late Friday. Meanwhile, Milwaukee police were seeking the shooter or shooters Friday night.

Anyone with information should call contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. Anonymous reports may be made at Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS, or through the P3 TIPs app.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 9:50 PM

