1 man dead, another wounded in shooting following traffic crash in Douglas Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is killed and another wounded following a shooting in Douglas Park Friday night.

Around 11:28 p.m., two men, both 40, were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle in the 1200 block of South California.

A male offender exited the rear seat of the vehicle and fired shots. One of the victims was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by the fire department with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead. The other 40-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the side of the body.

The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating,