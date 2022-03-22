At least one person shot in Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person, and possible two people, were shot near an office building in southwest suburban Burr Ridge late Tuesday.

One woman was shot and was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, officials confirmed. Her condition was not immediately available.

Burr Ridge police initially reported they were searching for a suspect in a shooting in the area of 15-W-455 S. Frontage Rd., but it was later believed the suspect might have been found dead.

As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, a bobtail – or a semi-truck tractor without a trailer – was parked at the scene on Meadowbrook Drive off Frontage Road. The truck tractor had a towing frame attached and a flat right front tire, and was cordoned off and officers were going through it.

There were numerous police squads from several jurisdictions along Frontage Road on the east side of Route 83 or Kingery Highway, just south of Interstate 55.

Officers were also surrounding a cluster of office buildings, and at least one K-9 had been deployed to pick up the scent of any possible suspect.

Police later swarmed a secondary scene near Madison and 79th streets, across from Gower Middle School. Someone was seen unresponsive on the grass in that area, and medics rushed to the scene.