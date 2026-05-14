Shooting leaves man, 19, dead in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood

A young man was shot and killed while getting into his car in the Ashburn neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday morning.

At 6:15 a.m., the 19-year-old man was entering his car in the 3900 block of West 86th Street when several men got out of a blue sedan, police said. The men were armed with handguns, and they shot the victim before fleeing in the blue sedan, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene, police said.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Thursday morning.