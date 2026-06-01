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Crime

Shooting leaves man, woman dead in Bellwood, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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A man and woman were shot and killed early Monday morning in the west Chicago suburb of Bellwood.

At 1:33 a.m., Bellwood police were called for a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 32nd Avenue. Officers found a man and woman at the scene who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where both were pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody early Monday morning. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force was investigating.

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