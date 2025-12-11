Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves man dead in home in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
CBS Chicago

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in a house in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

At 4:34 a.m., the 39-year-old man was inside a residence in the 5100 block of West Deming Place when he was shot in the chest, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody in the shooting Thursday morning. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.

