Shooting leaves man in critical condition in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

A man was left in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was shot while driving in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood and went on to crash his car.

Police said at 8:40 a.m., the 31-year-old man was driving north on Ridgeway Avenue south of 27th Street when he was struck by gunfire.

He was shot in the head, and lost control of the car, police said. He crashed into a nearby parked car, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.