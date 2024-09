Shooting leaves bullet holes in windows of downtown Chicago Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting in The Loop left bullet holes in the windows of a Starbucks early Monday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., police said two people fired shots in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue and damaged the windows of the nearby building.

CBS News Chicago crews found at least 20 shell casings at the scene.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

Police are investigating.