Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged in shooting that left 1 injured at dog park in Lake Forest, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

One person was injured in a shooting at a dog park in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Sunday night. 

Lake Forest Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Prairie Wolf Forest Preserve Dog Park on Waukegan Road before 9 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The suspected shooter, identified as 35-year-old Mathew Moy, was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police confirmed. 

The Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department charged Moy with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said the incident was isolated between two people at the park and there is no threat to the community. 

The Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department is handling the investigation. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.