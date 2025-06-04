Man charged in shooting that left 1 injured at dog park in Lake Forest, Illinois

One person was injured in a shooting at a dog park in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Sunday night.

Lake Forest Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Prairie Wolf Forest Preserve Dog Park on Waukegan Road before 9 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The suspected shooter, identified as 35-year-old Mathew Moy, was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police confirmed.

The Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department charged Moy with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident was isolated between two people at the park and there is no threat to the community.

The Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department is handling the investigation.