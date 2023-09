Shooting investigation underway after man critically injured in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was critically injured in a shooting in Lincoln Park Monday night.

Around 11 p.m., police said officers found a 24-year-old man lying in the street near Wrightwood Avenue and Hampden Court. Police said he was shot in both legs.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.