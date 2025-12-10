Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting investigation underway on I-57 near 127th Street

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Part of I-57 is shut down due to a shooting investigation early Wednesday morning. 

Illinois State police said the investigation started just before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes at 127th Street. 

Kris Habermehl said bullet holes were found in a car, but the driver was not injured. The circumstances surrounding the investigation have not been released.

Northbound lanes are closed.

State police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue