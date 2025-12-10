Shooting investigation underway on I-57 near 127th Street

Part of I-57 is shut down due to a shooting investigation early Wednesday morning.

Illinois State police said the investigation started just before 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes at 127th Street.

Kris Habermehl said bullet holes were found in a car, but the driver was not injured. The circumstances surrounding the investigation have not been released.

Northbound lanes are closed.

State police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.